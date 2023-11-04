Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $231.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $269.00 to $231.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.02.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,912 shares of company stock worth $18,596,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

