Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $89.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $136.28 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.02.

Get Moderna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Moderna Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $77.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,012,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,430,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,012,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,430,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,596,893. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.