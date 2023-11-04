Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $1,734,428.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,463,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 4.4 %

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Recommended Stories

