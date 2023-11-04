Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

NYSE MC opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 452.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,180.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

