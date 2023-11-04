Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.38.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,349 shares of company stock worth $1,385,711. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 53.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 331,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,745,000 after purchasing an additional 114,890 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH stock opened at $337.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $364.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

