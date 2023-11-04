Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.