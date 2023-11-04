Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

