Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Lowered to $483.00 at Truist Financial

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $600.00 to $483.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $548.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of MPWR opened at $492.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $336.63 and a one year high of $595.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $1,503,817.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,013,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,657,657.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $414,761.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,104 shares of company stock valued at $10,011,898. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,175,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

