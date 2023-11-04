Moog Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Moog Stock Performance

Shares of Moog stock traded up $7.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.20. 441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. Moog has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $126.20.

Get Moog alerts:

About Moog

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.