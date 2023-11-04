Moog Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Moog Stock Performance
Shares of Moog stock traded up $7.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.20. 441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. Moog has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $126.20.
About Moog
