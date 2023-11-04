Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.37

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.37 and last traded at $118.37, with a volume of 306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.46.

Moog Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

