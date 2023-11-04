Morgan Stanley Boosts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $183.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $395.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $167.35 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $148.10 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.