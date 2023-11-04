Morgan Stanley Boosts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $164.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.36.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $152.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.84 and its 200-day moving average is $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $157.69.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after acquiring an additional 509,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,143,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

