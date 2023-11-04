Morgan Stanley Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $24.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.65.

Shares of ZI opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $33.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,628,000 after purchasing an additional 916,232 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.2% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,792,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

