Morgan Stanley Lowers Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $154.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $152.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Nucor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Nucor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Nucor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

