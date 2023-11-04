Morgan Stanley Trims Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price to $22.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.85. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $153,227.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,307.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $153,227.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,307.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 605,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,670,001 shares of company stock valued at $34,457,748 in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 313,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 105,722 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,458,000 after acquiring an additional 36,974 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,839 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

