MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $12.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.09.

MOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.70 to $9.20 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

Shares of MOR opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.57.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 154.85% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MorphoSys by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

