Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 23.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $299.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.79. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.44.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.