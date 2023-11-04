Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $299.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.87 and its 200-day moving average is $284.79. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $244.03 and a one year high of $299.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 237.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.