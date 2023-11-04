Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.09.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.