National Bank Financial Upgrades Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) to “Outperform Market Weight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.03.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LUN

Lundin Mining Price Performance

LUN stock opened at C$8.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.30. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$7.35 and a 1 year high of C$11.93.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$790.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$823.32 million. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.1490196 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.