National Bankshares Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$129.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$128.00 to C$129.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$123.38.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$110.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$96.20 and a 52-week high of C$117.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$108.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

In other news, Director Benjamin David Cherniavsky bought 500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$112.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,150.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

