National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $66.84.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,181,000 after buying an additional 139,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,781,000 after buying an additional 321,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,780,000 after buying an additional 671,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,446,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,627,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

