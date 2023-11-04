Natural Resource Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.

Natural Resource Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NRP stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.27. The company had a trading volume of 36,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $875.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.36. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $81.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 57.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,350,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

