Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NTZ opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

