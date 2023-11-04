Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 1,491 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $638.33.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $29.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

