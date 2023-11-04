Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 348 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 267.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.90.

LPL Financial stock opened at $218.03 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.44 and its 200 day moving average is $219.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

