Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 95 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average is $135.92.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

