Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 80.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in inTEST were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in inTEST by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 122,414 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:INTT opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. inTEST Co. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $32.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. Analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

inTEST Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

See Also

