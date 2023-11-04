Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $589,000 Stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,166 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global Partners worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 130,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,296 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 116.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

GLP stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.23). Global Partners had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 42.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at $983,103. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 21,215 shares of company stock valued at $699,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

