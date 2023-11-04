Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $648,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.38.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
