Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $965,000 Stock Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $561.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.31%. Analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.