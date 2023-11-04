Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 16,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $1,277,138.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,185. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SPXC opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

