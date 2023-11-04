Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 382 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after buying an additional 6,546,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,218,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,036,000 after buying an additional 2,879,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $103.38 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day moving average of $109.22. The company has a market cap of $262.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

