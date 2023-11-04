Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 968 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $51,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2,137.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTI opened at $22.26 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTI. Citigroup raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

