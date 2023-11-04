Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 54.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 255,052 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 88.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 343,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 161,223 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 117.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 269,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 145,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 32.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCRN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CCRN opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

