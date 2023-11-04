Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Position Raised by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Navient Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

