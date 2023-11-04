Needham & Company LLC Cuts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $200.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.13.

Paylocity stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.99.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 57,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $11,122,050.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,913,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,433,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 57,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total value of $11,122,050.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,913,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,433,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total transaction of $93,149.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,956.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,189 shares of company stock worth $33,943,823 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Paylocity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Paylocity by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

