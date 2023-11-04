Needham & Company LLC Lowers ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $92.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.88.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.