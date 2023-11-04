Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Buys $32,100.00 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -143.82 and a beta of 1.08. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

