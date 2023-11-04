Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.79), Briefing.com reports.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRA opened at $11.85 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NMRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,664,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,818,553.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,515,460 shares of company stock valued at $58,563,822.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

