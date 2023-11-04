Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Nevro from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nevro from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nevro from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE NVRO opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.30. Nevro has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $48.10.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Nevro by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nevro by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nevro by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nevro by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

