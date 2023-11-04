New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

New Mountain Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 82.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. 331,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,055. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $95.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NMFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at about $954,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $1,621,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

