New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0162 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

New World Development Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS NDVLY opened at $0.98 on Friday. New World Development has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

