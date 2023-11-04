New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0162 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.
New World Development Trading Up 2.1 %
OTCMKTS NDVLY opened at $0.98 on Friday. New World Development has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.
New World Development Company Profile
