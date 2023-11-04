New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.30.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

