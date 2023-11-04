New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 208.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,588,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,734,213.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,912 shares of company stock worth $18,596,893 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $77.53 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average is $114.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.