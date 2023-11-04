New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 159,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 89,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $27.93 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

About Corning



Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

