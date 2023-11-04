New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $90.03 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

