New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,638 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,521,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $101.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

