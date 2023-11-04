New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239,404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565,588 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.56 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MNST. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.