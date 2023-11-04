New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XEL opened at $61.03 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

